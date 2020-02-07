DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $54,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,537. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

