DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $42.16 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 487,319 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 3M were worth $42,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $161.07. The stock had a trading volume of 928,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,859. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

