DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.74 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,292 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,066,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 485,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,862. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.