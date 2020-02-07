DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $48,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

SRE traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $158.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.23 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

