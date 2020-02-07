DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 209,283 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $114,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 132,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 366,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

