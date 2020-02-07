DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 624,092 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 624,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of WEC Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

WEC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,428. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.12. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

