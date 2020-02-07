DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 62,073 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Progressive were worth $64,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. 33,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

