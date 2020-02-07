DEEX Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4,006.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, DEEX has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003089 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000652 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

999 (999) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

