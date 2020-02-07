Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Position Trimmed by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 1.3% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

DECK stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,468. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $130.19 and a 1 year high of $199.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.