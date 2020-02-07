DecentBet (DBET) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,888.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $476,212.00 and $1,888.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.02987401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00221909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00131612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

