Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Lessened by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises about 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,690,000 after buying an additional 76,773 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,358,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,752,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.