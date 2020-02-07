Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. 260,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $631.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.62. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $83.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

