DANSKE BK A/S/S (DNKEY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.42 on March 27th

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.419 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for DANSKE BK A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DANSKE BK A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.