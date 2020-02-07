DANSKE BK A/S/S (DNKEY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.42 on March 27th

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.419 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

