Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 857.17 ($11.28).

DMGT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of DMGT stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 817 ($10.75). 117,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a one year low of GBX 594.50 ($7.82) and a one year high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 826.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 820.03.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997836 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total transaction of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59). Also, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total value of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11).

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

