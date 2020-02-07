DA Davidson Downgrades GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) to Underperform

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRUB. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on GrubHub from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

GRUB opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GrubHub will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,934.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GrubHub by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 160,114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

