Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. 260,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,200. The firm has a market cap of $717.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 250.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

