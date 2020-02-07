Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.92, approximately 333,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 460,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Curaleaf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

