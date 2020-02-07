Cubiex Market Capitalization Tops $250,641.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $250,641.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.29 or 0.03080794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00211266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00135047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,297,355 tokens. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

Cubiex Token Trading

Cubiex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

