Cryptocean Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003075 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $147,533.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.68 or 0.05858224 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00126534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003132 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

