Credit Suisse Group Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $252.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LII. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $285.00 target price on Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.36.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE:LII opened at $238.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $227.55 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.40 and its 200 day moving average is $248.12.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $1,163,358.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.