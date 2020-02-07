Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 792 ($10.42) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 655 ($8.62)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 691.36 ($9.09).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 609.40 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 624.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 524.75. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.