Credit Suisse Group Raises Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $92.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.17.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 198.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after buying an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

