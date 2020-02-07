Credit Suisse Group Cuts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $90.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. 952,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.