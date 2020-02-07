Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. Crawford & Company reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

CRD.B stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

