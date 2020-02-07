CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as low as $3.32. CPPGroup shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 220,233 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Walsh acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,523.55).

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.