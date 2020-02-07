Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.72-2.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.72-2.86 EPS.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 13,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,077. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

