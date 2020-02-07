Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 261 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -116.58 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.73.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Coupa Software by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $416,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

