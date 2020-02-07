Coty Inc (COTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 27th

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Coty has a payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coty to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Shares of COTY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

