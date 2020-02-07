CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.63. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,383 shares of company stock valued at $563,355. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

