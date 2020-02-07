Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $29,999.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.