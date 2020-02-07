CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.20 EPS.

COR stock traded down $5.73 on Thursday, reaching $112.41. 921,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

