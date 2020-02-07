Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPS. Benchmark began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Cooper-Standard stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. 190,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.66. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $729.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.47 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

