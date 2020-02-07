ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) “Equal weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ConvaTec Group to a sector performer rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital cut ConvaTec Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 212.70 ($2.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.27. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

