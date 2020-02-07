Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1,782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE CLR opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

