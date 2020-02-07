Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.41-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.68 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Container Store Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.83.

Container Store Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.32.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Container Store Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Container Store Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Container Store Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

