COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMPGY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. COMPASS GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

CMPGY opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

