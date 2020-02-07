Comet Ridge (ASX:COI) Shares Down 3.2%

Comet Ridge Ltd. (ASX:COI)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), approximately 327,484 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 940,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Get Comet Ridge alerts:

In other news, insider James Riley acquired 400,000 shares of Comet Ridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$76,000.00 ($53,900.71).

Comet Ridge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and appraisal of coal seam gas and sandstone reserves in Eastern Australia. The company has 100% interests in the ATP 743, ATP 744, and ATP 1015 projects located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and 40% interests in the ATP 1191 Mahalo project located in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, as well as holds interests in the PEL 6, PEL 427, and PEL 428 projects located in the Gunnedah Basin, New South Wales.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Ridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Ridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.