Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Down 11.8%

Comet Industries Ltd (CVE:CMU)’s stock price dropped 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.42. The company has a market cap of $14.99 million and a P/E ratio of 157.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.89.

About Comet Industries (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. acquires, holds, manages, and rents land and a commercial building located at the corner of Carrall and Powell Streets in the Gastown area of Vancouver, Canada. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

