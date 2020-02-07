Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is Vicus Capital’s 9th Largest Position

Vicus Capital decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.3% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

