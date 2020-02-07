Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ COHR traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $151.00. 8,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.80. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Get Coherent alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.