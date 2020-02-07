Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. 282,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,052. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.