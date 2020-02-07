Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,910 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 3.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,097,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

