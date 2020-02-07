Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

