CME Group Inc (CME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on March 25th

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 136.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.90. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

