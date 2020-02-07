Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.30, 6,254,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,545,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Specifically, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $533.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.31.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

