Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. Clorox also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.23.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.89. 26,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $167.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

