Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.