Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.00-18.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $18.00-18.60 EPS.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

