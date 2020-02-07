Cigna (NYSE:CI) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.82.

Shares of CI stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

