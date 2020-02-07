CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,697,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 2,731,872 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley cut CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

